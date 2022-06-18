AP POLYCET 2022 Results Top Rankers List

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh released the results for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) today. AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath released the results. Students who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results from the official website. The POLYCET 2022 was conducted on May 29, 2022.

Challa Satya Harshitha of East Godavari district scored the first rank in the exam. Alluri Hruthik Satya Nihanth, Sai Bhavya Sri, and Siva Mani Vinay Aditya stood in the second, third, and fourth places respectively.

Here is the last four years statistical data.

Here is the region-wise POLYCET data

Check the year wise pass percentage here.

