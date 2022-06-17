VIJAYAWADA: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh is likely to release the results for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 9.15 AM.

The results will be released by AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath in an event held at Vijayawada as stated in the schedule released by Dr P Bhasker, Commissioner of Technical Education and Chairman SBTET.

POLYCET entrance is conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh State for the academic year 2022 - 2023.

AP POLYCET 2022 Results On June 18: Check Direct Link

Candidates who have appeared for the AP POLYCET 2022 exam can check their results from the SBTET website. The Board conducted the AP POLYCET 2022 on May 29, 2022.

Over 1.35 Lakh students registered for the entrance exam. According to the information pamphlet, candidates must score at least 30 out of 120 to pass the AP POLYCET entrance test in 2022. Only unreserved applicants are eligible for this amount. For the SC and ST divisions, there is no minimum qualifying figure.

