AP Politics: Balayya Unhappy With TDP, Hints At Taking Charge

Tollywood actor and senior leader Nandamuri Balakrishna, a two time MLA from Hindupur is staying active on social media. He is interacting with his fans and followers through video conferences. Recently, Balakrishna celebrated his 61st birthday and his fans organised various events. He spoke to his fans through video conferences and made some sensational comments. He interacted with his fans from America. He commented that if the President of America, Joe Biden dies suddenly, then Kamala Harris would become the next president.

He said that he is going to change the fate of Telugu Desam Party soon and would lead the party. He further added that there is no need to take permission from anyone to lead the party. He said that initially youth were given utmost preference in the Telugu Desam Party but now, the situation is completely different. Nandamuri Balakrishna also asserted that he had explained about the current situation of the party to the senior leaders. He further added that he will not wait for anyone's approval, rather swing into action soon. Now, the buzz in political circles is if Balayya is unhappy with the state of affairs in TDP and hinting at unseating Chandrababu Naidu.

He compared the people of two Telugu states with that of Americans. He said that he thought Americans used to lead a mechanical life but now the situation in India is also the same. He also predicted that there is going to be a third wave of COVID-19. He said that Kamala Harris is the vice-president of America and it is a matter of pride for Indians.

Balakrishna recalled that ten years ago, he predicted that an Indian would become the president of America and now Kamala Harris became the vice-president of America. If Biden dies, Kamala Harris would become the next president of America, he added.