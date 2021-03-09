AP Police Wins Hearts For Service To Orphaned Child

AP Police has been facing a lot of criticism in recent times. They were portrayed as demons especially during the Panchayat Elections. No matter the allegations, people started fearing the police. However, some incidents are proving that all police will not behave in the same and they also have humanity.

Recently in Srikakulam district, a woman SI Sirisha won many hearts for her humanitarian deeds. She was informed that an unidentified body was found on the town outskirts. She, along with some staff, rushed to the spot, which could be accessed only after a trek of about 2 km through agricultural fields. They noticed that it was the body of an elderly person.

Her staff refused to carry the body fearing that the man might have died due to COVID-19. At that time, Sirisha came forward and started carrying the body on her shoulders, the staff who refused earlier, joined her and performed the last rituals of the person.

Now, the Rajahmundry police have shown their human side by bathing an orphan lying near Sai Baba Temple at Narayanapuram.

The police who were moved with his situation gave him a bath and dressed him up in clean clothes. They then provided him with food. This video of Rajamundry police servicing the orphan has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Kasibugga SI Sirisha Chief Guest At Zee Telugu Women's Day Special Show