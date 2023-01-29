AP Police Top Survey in Public Trust, Efficiency And Honesty

AMARAVATI: In a survey conducted by the Central government and private agencies among the state police departments in 2022, Andhra Pradesh topped the list of other states in the categories of public trust, efficiency, and honesty in the police department.

This was announced during the DGPs’ conference attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held from January 20 to 22 in New Delhi. AP DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy said that various initiatives taken last year by the police department culminated in the results.

The initiatives taken by the AP Police were:

1. Achieving more than 1.7 crore registrations of the Disha mobile application.

2. Shifting to convictions-based investigations.

3. People-friendly policing.

4. Quick police response through the usage of technology.

5. Inculcating a sense of discipline among the police force of AP.

He also thanked the Government of AP for the support of the police department in achieving these results.

In public trust, AP stood first followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, and Delhi. Inefficiency, Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana came first and second, with Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand in the 3rd, 4th and 5th ranks respectively. In terms of honesty, Andhra Pradesh topped followed by Uttarakhand, Telangana, Gujarat, and Delhi.

