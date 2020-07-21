VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh's "Operation Muskaan COVID-19" phase six was concluded with great results on Tuesday, July 21 in DGP office Vijayawada. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated the efforts of the police department in Operation Muskan COVID-19, which aimed to protect the street children from getting affected by COVID-19.

As a part of this operation, AP police traced out the child labourers and orphans wandering on roads, bus stops and railway stations and other places and takes them to nearby hospitals for getting them tested for coronavirus, and will also unite the missing children with their parents.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said that week-long campaign of Operation Muskaan COVID-19 from July 14-20 became a huge success.



Sawang said that police have saved thousands of children through this operation. He said that police had also reunited a four years ago missing son with his mother as a part of Operation Muskan.

"We were able to save a lot of people from COVID-19 through this campaign," said DGP.

Sawang Congratulated the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for taking Operation Muskan as a challenge and saving lives of children.

DGP spoke to the rescued children and their parents, from different districts through teleconference.

He also congratulated the teams worked for the Operation Muskan, who moved forward with coordination and achieved the target.

A total of 4,806 people were rescued through the operation and 278 children were rescued from working as child labour, said Sawang.

He said that out of the 4,806 rescued 73 children belonging to other states and 4,703 street children with addresses had been handed over to their parents.