Amaravati: On the eve of Police Commemoration Day, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday gave a nod for filling up a large number of police personnel in the State police department.

The State government has approved the proposal of the Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh and issued a GO (GO MS No. 153) for the recruitment of 6,511 vacancies.

The State police chief had requested the government to accord the permission for issue of notification for recruiting 315 SIs (Civil), and 3,580 police constables (Civil) through the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLRPB). The government has issued a GO for the recruitment of 6511 posts. The DGP had proposed the filling up of 10,781 personnel, however, the government accorded permission only to fill 6,511 posts.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) had held the recruitment drive in 2019. The notification for the 6,511 vacancies is expected shortly.

