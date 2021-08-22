AP Police Officers Association Express Anguish Over Lokesh's Behaviour

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association has expressed anguish over the behavior of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. They said that Nara Lokesh is trying to portray the incident that took place in AT Agraharam of Guntur district in a completely wrong way.

AP Police Officers Association said that they have suspended the constable after receiving the complaint on him. They said that Lokesh is trying to spread false information and is trying to disturb the peaceful situation existing in the state. They said that the police are working hard round the clock for the protection of women.

The opposition party leaders are trying to create unrest in the Guntur district after the murder of a B tech student on August 15. On August 16th, TDP leaders Nara Lokesh, Nakka Anand Baby, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Uppuleti Kalpana, and a few others went to meet the family members of the deceased, Nalla Ramyasri. They created a lot of ruckus and got into the scuffle with the police.