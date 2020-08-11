AMARAVATI: AP police arrested a woman who cheated public by posing herself as an IAS officer.

She was arrested on Monday at a private hospital in Hanuman Junction in Gannavaram in Krishna District. At the time of arrest the lady was extorting money by making gullible citizens believe that she is the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh government's medical and health reform committee, said police.

Speaking to media over the case, Nuzivid DSP B Srinivasan said that Vijayalakshmi who resides in Manyam street of Mangalagiri in Guntur had posed herself as a senior IAS officer named Sujatha and raised funds to establish the statue of her father Peddada KL Rao.

Police said that they held her after she demanded money from Sitamahalakshmi nursing home on August 8 by posing herself as an IAS officer. The nursing home belongs to YSR Congress Party political advisory Committee member Dr Ramachandra Rao.

Over suspicion, Ramachandra Rao's son Ravi Shankar made a phone call to IAS officer Sujatha and came to know about the truth. He informed the nursing home staff to take photos of the lady.

When the staff were taking photos of Vijayalakshmi, she immediately left from the spot.

Police arrested the fake IAS officer following the complaint lodged by Ravi Shankar in Vijayawada on Sunday night, August 9. During the inquiry, police found that she had close ties with opposition parties, and police also found a photo of the lady with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.