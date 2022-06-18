AP Police Detain Suspect Behind Secunderabad Arson

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday detained a person named Subba Rao who runs Army training centres in Palnadu district on the suspicion that he is the conspirator in yesterday's arson at Secunderabad Railway station in Telangana. He will further be handed over to Railway Police, the police said.

According to the reports, the suspected one, Subba Rao is running nine coaching centers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, the police have arrested 22 persons in related to the vandalaism at Secunderabad Railway station.

On the other hand, all the major railway stations in Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tirupati were put on high alert since Friday evening. Security forces have been deployed at the respective railway stations to prevent untoward incidents.

Police further added that those indulging in violence would face criminal cases and would be ineligible for government jobs.

Also Read: Agnipath Arson: What Exactly Happened at Secunderabad Railway Station