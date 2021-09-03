AP Police Departments Win 5 National Awards: DGP Gautam Sawang

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Department has received five national awards for implementing digital initiatives and usage of technology in crime, woman safety, and passport verification. State DGP Gautam Sawang while speaking to the media on Friday, said that it was a proud moment for the AP police today. He said that the health information of the staff of the AP Police Department was included through the digital health profile, which also won the award.

The DGP said that AP is also at the forefront of passport service in the country. He said the policy with the help of passport verification technology has been ranked first at the national level. He said that 130 awards have been given to the AP Police Department so far in the last two years, adding that these awards have increased the responsibility of the Police Department. As the awards increase, the performance of the department will continue to improve, he assured. The performance of the police during the COVID pandemic was commendable, he lauded.

The AP Police Department has so far received 17 awards for women's safety and the ‘DISHA App’. The AP government has taken special measures for the protection of women. Since the launch of the CM YS Jagan DISHA app, 46,66,841 people in the state have downloaded the app so far, he explained.

“Women have got courage with the Disha app and they are protected in all ways with the Disha App. We received up to 4 thousand calls every day through the app and this has alone has won three national awards in the past.

Speaking further the DGP mentioned that the Police Seva app has been downloaded over 7 lakh so far. We provide many services to the people through the Police Seva App. Through Seva App we are laying the foundation of transparency of the police department through this App. Every Monday we conduct a Spandana program at the SP offices in all the districts. More and more women are coming forward to complain in the Spandana program, he explained. We have registered 38,000 FIRs through the Spandana program, he explained.