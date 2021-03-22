AP Police Wins 125 National Awards, CM YS Jagan Appreciates Cops

The Andhra Pradesh state police department proved its power at the national level. The awards were announced by three national bodies (SKOCH, FICCI and NCRB-National Crime Records Bureau / Central Home Ministry). Andhra Pradesh is the only state to receive 13 awards.

In addition, the AP Police Department has won a total of 125 national awards. State DGP Sawang received the best DGP of the country award on Saturday from SKOCH virtually during an online program on Saturday.

Smart Innovative Policing State:

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce (FICCI) has announced this award for providing better services to the people. The award was given to the state police department for its outstanding performance in fully digitizing the police force.

Impact Of Technology:

The AP state police department won the award for being the first state in the country to finish the investigation of 85 per cent of cases at the fastest pace. The AP police have done a fantastic job of gathering technical evidence in the investigation of the cases.

Disha Police Stations:

In a span of one year, charge sheets have been filed in 1,551 cases. So far 13 lakh women in the state have downloaded the Disha applications. A special control room has been established for solving Disha cases. The state won an award for setting up special courts in each district.

Help Desk For Women:

The government has set up 'Women Help Desks' in Disha police stations. There is a restroom and staff have been assigned to write complaints for illiterate women. Mahila Mitra volunteers have been appointed. The state won a national Silver Award.

Cyber Mitra:

The Cyber Mitra (WhatsApp number 9121211100) was introduced to solve the cybercrimes faced by women.

The Court Blaze Application:

The Court Blaze app gives messages to the people regarding the investigation of cases, details of the concerned officer, etc. This application has won a national award and also won awards announced by FICCI, SKOCH respectively.



Best DGP Award:

Gautam Sawang received the best DGP in the country for providing the best services to the citizens of the state along with maintaining law and order.

Temples Protection:

Andhra Pradesh state is taking all the measures for protecting the temples. The temples in the state are being fully protected by specially appointed committees, CCTV cameras, geo-tagging, and security audits.

Central Lockup Monitoring System:

A total of 500 police stations in the state have been selected under the pilot project for the Central Lockup Monitoring System in the state as part of human rights protection. CCTV cameras were set up in the police stations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and other Ministers congratulated the DGP and his team on winning the awards.