VISAKHAPATNAM: Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang constituted a committee on Saturday, August 1 to strengthen security measures in Visakhapatnam which is going to be an administrative capital for the state.

The committee will be headed by Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police and comprise four IGs (Training Ig, Personal IG, Intelligence IG, P&L IG) and also two DIGs (Technical services DIG, Visakhapatnam range DIG) and Planning OSD.



The Committee will study the additional personnel, facilities and infrastructure required for the police department in Visakhapatnam.

The DGP directed the committee to submit a report within two weeks. The move comes after Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan approved the three capitals and CRDA (repeal) Bills on Friday.

With the decision, Visakhapatnam is going to be formed as executive capital while Kurnool as judicial capital and Amaravati as legislative capital.