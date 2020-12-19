AP Police Calls Chandrababu's Bluff, Warns Him Against Spreading Falsehood

Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu shared a picture on his Twitter and wrote that policeman guarding MLA Velagupudi Ramakrishna's office was attacked by YSRCP goondas. His tweet reads as, "Shocking & horrifying picture of what Andhra Pradesh has become. This brazen attack on a policeman guarding MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna's office shows the extent to which the YSRCP goondas have been emboldened. Even a policeman isn't safe in Andhra Pradesh anymore." Here is the tweet.

A shocking & horrifying picture of what Andhra Pradesh has become. This brazen attack on a policeman guarding MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna's office shows the extent to which the YSRCP goondas have been emboldened. Even a policeman isn't safe in Andhra Pradesh anymore. pic.twitter.com/Bp4RJgrQSf — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) December 18, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Police responded to the tweet and said that the allegations made by the opposition party leader Chandrababu Naidu are false again. AP Police Twitter handle shared a series of tweets. In one of the tweets, it was written, "Respected Leader of Opposition party. @ncbn Sir your post is NOT Correct. The allegations are FALSE again. The YSRCP cadre was only helping Officer and massaging his injury after a fall."

AP Police also wrote that, "Request you to kindly cooperate with the police to maintain law and order in the state. Grateful."

Here are the tweets from Andhra Pradesh Police Twitter handle.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that YSRCP cadre was only helping police officer. He said that it is only possible for Chandrababu Naidu to spread false news. He further added that Chandrababu has a sadistic mentality. Here is the tweet.