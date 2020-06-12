AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh police along with Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Tekkali MLA Atchannaidu over his involvement in Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam.

AP Police arrested Atchannaidu after ACB sleuths had visited his house in Tekkali in Srikakulam district along with a team of more than 100 police. Police has taken him to Vijayawada and will be produced him in court today.

ACB officials which were probing into ESI scam case, after Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered for a detailed inquiry into the case. ACB officials have identified that a huge scam has been taken place during the tenure of the then Labour Minister Atchannaidu during the TDP regime.

With the support of Atchannaidu, the Insurance Medical Services have purchased medicines worth RS. 975 crore, and allegedly created counterfeit bills worth Rs. 100 crore.

Atchannaidu permitted to purchase medicines at high prices when the government has allotted only Rs. 293 crore but they have produced bills worth Rs. 698 over the purchase of medicines and looted Rs. 404 crore of public exchequer.

In addition to that under the guidance of TDP MLA, the directors have diverted funds of Rs.85 crore, in the name of buying lab kits to the companies Legend Enterprises, OmniMedi and Inventor Performance companies which were involved in the ESI scam.

In 2018-19 records the purchased medicines actual worth was shown as Rs.18 crore, but of which only Rs. 8 crores was the actual cost, and rest money of Rs.10 crore was looted by TDP leader.

ACB officials also found out that there has been a huge scam in purchase of medicines, lab kits, furniture and ECG services and biometric machines.

TDP leader has created fake ident on the cost of each biometric mission purchase, the actual cost of the machine is Rs.16,000 but that have provided fake bills worth Rs. 70,000 for each machine.