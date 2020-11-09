AP Police Arrests CI And HC In Abdul Salam Suicide Case

AMARAVATI: In a major development, the Andhra Pradesh police has arrested CI Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code within 24 hours of the CM intervening, asking the department to deploy top officers and ensure speedy justice. The CM of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is personally monitoring the progress of the probe and assures that justice will be delivered at any cost.

Both the police personnel booked under sections 323,324 & 306 r/w section 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

- SEC 323 : Voluntarily causing hurt

- SEC 324 : Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means

- SEC 306 : Abetment of suicide.

Special Officer appointed by the DGP as per the directions of the CM, IGP Sankha Brata Bagchi and senior IPS officer Arif Hafeez were deployed to investigate the matter. Within hours of the intervention, the CI of Nandyal was suspended from duty pending investigation and within 24 hours of the same , based on the preliminary investigation carried out by the top cops , the arrests have been executed . Speaking about the same, DGP Gautam Sawang IPS said, ‘ If one is found to be guilty of any offence, be it anybody, he/she will be acted against irrespective of who the person is’.

Various minority organisations from across the state have expressed their satisfaction over the swift intervention of the CM and the subsequent action taken by the top brass of the police department, which led to the arrests of the accused.