HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh police arrested Telugu Desam Party's former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy at his residence in Banjara Hills on Saturday. A team of the Anantapur Police have also taken Prabhakar Reddy's son JC Asmith Reddy into custody. Prabhakar Reddy is the younger brother of senior TDP leader and former MP JC Diwakar Reddy who both, along with other family members runs the Jatadhara Company Travels or JC Travels. Police were in the process of shifting them back to Anantapur district from Hyderabad. JC Prabhakar Reddy is facing charges of tampering with vehicle registration rules and fabricating documents. He is accused of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV vehicles using fabricated documents. Nearly 154 vehicles have been registered this way in Nagaland by creating fake documents.

According to sources, police have arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son on charges of using fake NOC and fake insurance papers. In all, 24 cases have been registered against JC Travels in connection with the current malpractices. In Anantapur and Tadipatri police stations, a total of 27 cases were registered against the JC Travels. Many of these cases were registered based on complaints filed by individuals to whom the JC Travels sold the vehicles using fake documents. The Anantapur police said that they have arrested JC Prabhakar Reddy after issuing notices to them. Keeping in view the likelihood of some tension arising out of JC Prabhakar Reddy's arrest in Tadipatri and a few other places in Anantapur district, the police have beefed up security as a precautionary measure.

It is alleged that there is no information with regard to 31 buses and investigation is going on. Buses are plying with same number plates in the four states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On receiving a complaint from JC Diwakar Travels manager Nageshwar, police have registered cases on four other people. Earlier, lorry owners have protested in front of Prabhakar Reddy's house as he has been accused of illegally using the lorry engine numbers and this resulted in the seizure of their lorries. The Andhra Pradesh state government has already written to the Centre to take action on this issue. The Anantapur police will produce JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son in front of a judge of a local court in the district.