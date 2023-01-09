AP Plea on Division Of Assets: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre, Telangana

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to centre and Telangana state in a writ petition filed by the State of Andhra Pradesh for division of assets and liabilities with the State of Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. The petition filed by the government of Andhra Pradesh seeks a "fair, equitable and expeditious" division of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh between the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in terms of the Apportionment made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Earlier, the Senior Counsel representing the Andhra Pradesh state government had pointed out before a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh that this was an extraordinary situation wherein the Act, which clearly apportions everything, was brought in the year 2014. He had also urged the court today that the issue needed to be resolved soon.

