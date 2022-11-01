AP Plastic Flexi Ban Postponed Till January 26 Next Year

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has deferred the implementation of the ban on Flexi banners which was supposed to come into effect from November 1 this year to January 26 next year. This was allowed based on a request from the makers of Flexi banners in the state after they sought time to get the required technology and change in the machinery needed for making cloth banners. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to their request and deferred the implementation of the ban to January 26.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to extend all support in terms of technology and sanction loans up to Rs 20 lakh at 25 paise interest rate so that they can make changes to the machinery accordingly.

The state government earlier imposed a ban on the making and usage of Flexi banners in a decision taken by Chief Minster during a programme held in association with `Parley for the Oceans’, a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP), which organized the first beach cleanup endeavor at Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, the AP Government issued a notification declaring a ban on plastic flex banners under the Environment (Protection) Act 1986, effective from November 1, 2022, to safeguard the environment.

