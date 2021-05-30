AP People Regret Electing Chandrababu in 2014: Kodali Nani

Andhra Pradesh: State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani says people in the state believe that giving power to Chandrababu in 2014 was a huge mistake. Kodali Nani held a press conference on Sunday to mark the completion of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's two-year tenure.

"After watching CM Jagan's administration, people believe it would have helped to have given the power to YS Jagan in 2014," he said.

We have set aside Rs 10 lakh for children left orphaned by Corona. The central government is also following in the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan. Under CM Jagan's reign, education and medicine have been given top priority.

Kodali Nani said, we have built large-scale welfare programs in just two years. According to Kodali Nani, the underprivileged have received Rs 31 lakh crore through social welfare schemes. He mocked Chandrababu saying he was the villain who kept NTR from receiving the Bharat Ratna.

YSR defeated Chandrababu Naidu in 2004 and 2009. In the same way, CM YS Jagan was elected by a large majority of voters in 2019. The state people defeated Nara Lokesh, as he could not even touch the assembly gate. Even in the midst of the Corona crisis, we continue to provide welfare benefits to all needy people. Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh are playing fake politics from a neighboring state through Zoom App, said, Kodali Nani.

The People's blessings and God's blessings abound for CM Jagan. Chandrababu is no longer in a position to return to power. Will Lokesh, who failed to secure a seat as an MLA, return to power? Minister Kodali Nani stated that Chandrababu could not win even if all of the country's political parties were aligned.

CM Jagan is working to improve the lives of SC, ST, and minorities at all levels. Regardless of Chandrababu's efforts, people shouldn't believe his words, asserted Kodali Nani