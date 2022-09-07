AP Pension Scheme: Group of Ministers Discuss Proposed GPS with Teacher’s Unions

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government held talks with the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) Employees’ Association on Wednesday. The Group of Ministers which include Botsa Satyanarayana, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adimulapu Suresh held discussions with the union leaders of the teacher’s unions over the offered Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS).

As per reports, the unions like AP JAC Amaravati, AP CPS US and APCPSEA skipped the meeting. After the meeting, State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana told reporters that the state government has proposed the GPS which is more appropriate than the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to the government employees.

“We have held several rounds of discussions with the employees unions on the proposed GPS and have explained the final draft to the employees. After retirement, we will ensure that there is a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 is given to the former employee. In the event of a pensioner's death, the pension will be given to the spouse,” the Education minister said.

Botsa further stated that the unions found the proposed GPS unacceptable. He said a final draft of the proposed GPS will be announced after consultation with the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and subsequently the new pension scheme will be legalised.

On teacher’s unions refusal to accept the proposed GPS pension scheme, the Government's Chief Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state employees should revisit the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). He urged the union leaders to take a comprehensive look at the government’s proposed pension scheme.

It may be recalled here that teacher’s unions have been demanding the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). However, the government has said that the proposed GPS would be the best bet for the employees as in CPS the quantum of pension would totally depend on bank interest rates and its not stable.