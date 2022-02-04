AP Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2022 To Attract Investments: Mekapati Goutham

AMARAVATI: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that a Pavilion representing the State of Andhra Pradesh will be set up at the Dubai Expo-2022 to attract foreign investments into the State. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said that steps were being taken to ensure that AP would be represented in a unique way in every aspect. Minister on Thursday held a video conference with officials to discuss the arrangements at the expo which will be held in Dubai from 11 to 17 of February. A delegation of industry ministry officials led by the Minister on behalf of the government will represent the State.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce, Karikal Valaven said special measures were being taken to make the visit a success in this context. APEDB CEO, APIIC MD Subramaniam Javadi gave a presentation on the steps taken to promote AP in various fields, including MSME parks, fishing harbors, education, medicine, tourism, IT and ports, infrastructure, etc.The Minister directed that priority should also be given to cultural programs that reflect the culture of the state. Subramaniam said arrangements have been made to organize cultural programs under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

The minister said that some food processing firms, and logistics firms have been showing interest to invest in AP and the government has planned a series of events at the expo between February 13 and 17.

-On the 13th of this month, a delegation of 100 members will be heading to Dubai. The Ministry of Industries has prepared a plan to organize cultural events which reflect the culture and traditions of the state with the help of the Telugu Diaspora.

-On the 14th a roundtable meeting with industrialists and a roadshow will be held.

The same evening another meeting led by the Minister with over 250 investors and industrialists will be held.

-On the 15th, B To G (Business To Government) meeting will be held with various companies.

-On the 16th, a meeting with Mubadala (a catalyst for Abu Dhabi's economic diversification) will be held to discuss opportunities in APfacilitated by the Emirates Ambassador.

-12 large screens at the AP Pavillion will be set up to display information about the State related to investment opportunities for the visitors.

Joint Director of Industries V R V R Naik would personally supervise the operations at the AP pavilion.

