AP Panchayat Polls Results A Testimony To CM YS Jagan's Governance: Pedireddy

Amaravati: Attributing the overwhelming victory in Panchayat polls to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's good governance, YSRCP has said the Party backed candidates had won over 80 percent of seats.

Speaking to media here on Monday, Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRCP supported candidates had swept all four phases of the polls which is an indicator to the swell in support base of the Party while Opposition TDP has further slipped into ignominy.

In all, elections were held in four phases for 13095 gram panchayats, of which YSRCP bagged 10524 panchayats logging 80.37 percent, while TDP was confined to 2063 seats with 15.75 percent. The yawning gap amplifies the strength of mandate, he said adding that YSRCP could have even won 90 percent seats.

The Minister slammed TDP for taking up fake publicity with distorted numbers boasting that they have won 51 percent seats. Chandrababu Naidu tried to manage the system in vain. TDP was rejected outright from village level and met its nemesis and will soon fade out.

On the other hand the winning streak of YSRCP will continue in the ensuing Municipal, MPTC and ZPTC polls as well, he said.

Earlier, the Minister met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office. The Chief Minister congratulated the Minister for YSRCP supporters winning the highest number of seats in Chittoor district.