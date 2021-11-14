Pending AP Panchyat Elections 2021 Updates: Elections for the pending panchayat local bodies in Andhra Pradesh commenced on Sunday. Polling for the panchayats will be held on the 14th of November and counting will take place on the same day.

Polling which began at 7 a.m. will continue until 1 p.m. Out of a total of 69 panchayats, 30 panchayats were unanimous. Similarly, 380 wards were consolidated for 533 wards.

A total of 1,00,032 people will cast their ballots in Sunday's elections, 8,62,066 in the municipal elections and 8,07,637 in the MPTC and ZPTC elections, the state election commission said in a statement on Saturday. The election, which will last for three days, will be by ballot.

Polling for the election of sarpanch and ward members will be held till 1 pm on Sunday and the counting of votes will take place after 2 pm.

Elections are being held for 36 sarpanch seats in different districts and in 68 wards in different villages. Elections are taking place in a total of 350 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place after two o'clock in the afternoon.

The election campaign in 12 municipalities and city panchayats along with Nellore Corporation ended at 5 pm on Saturday. The pending elections of local bodies in the State will continue for three days in a row starting Sunday (November 14). A total of 17.69 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote.By-elections will also be held on Monday for a total of 14 divisions and wards in six other corporations and four municipalities. Polling will be held in 12 municipalities and city panchayats along with Nellore Corporation on Monday.Also, polling will continue on Tuesday in 10 ZPTC seats as well as 123 MPTC seats across the State.The counting of votes for the municipal elections will take place on the 17th. The counting of votes for the MPTC and ZPTC seats will take place on the 18th.

Elections will be held in 36 sarpanch seats in different districts and 68 ward seats in different villages on Sunday.

State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney in a statement released manner. Preliminary arrangements have already been made in all the areas where the elections will be held. She held a teleconference on Saturday with all the District Collectors, SPs as well as the respective city commissioners to discuss the arrangements and security aspects. The elections are being conducted keeping in mind the COVID precautions and the electorate safety. She also said that webcams were set up and videographers were deployed to monitor the polling situation in the sensitive and troubled centres.

