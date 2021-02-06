Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy has reacted to the sanctions imposed upon him by SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh.

On Saturday, he told the media that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was working on Chandrababu's orders. He questioned as to how can action be taken against a minister in the government. An election officer should know how to exercise restraint, he said.

Peddireddy fired back at the SEC decision saying that Nimmagadda had never discussed anything with the government in his regime and that he was just executing Chandrababu's ideas, he said.

"Nimmagadda is creating unwanted chaos to put Chandrababu in the chair of the Chief Minister. Nimmagadda should appear before the Privilege Committee. He will certainly face up to three years in prison. Nimmagadda thinks of himself as the president. Was the app made without Chandrababu's knowledge? It is said that the app made by Chandrababu was implemented by Nimmagadda,” said Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy. It is learned that Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has issued orders imposing sanctions on Minister Peddireddy.

Peddireddy wrote a letter to DGP Gautam Sawang on Saturday instructing him to restrain Ramachandra Reddy from leaving his residence. He directed the DGP to ensure that he is confined to his residence till February 21, the end date of the panchayat elections.

The SEC letter said that the remarks made by Minister Peddireddy were likely to disrupt peace and security in the state as well as in Chittoor district. Peddireddy was directed by the DGP to confine to his house till February 21. YSRCP leaders and ministers expressed their displeasure over Nimmagadda's orders.