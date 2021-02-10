AP Panchayat Elections Victory Reflects AP Welfare Schemes Success: Botsa

Feb 10, 2021, 08:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the candidates supported by YSRCP have been winning with thumping majority in first phase of Gram Panchayat elections. He said  YSRCP would win in 91 to 94 percent gram panchayats across the state and added that  1383 Gram Panchayats were won by candidates supported by YSRCP by 10: 00PM.  

He said this victory is due to the welfare schemes being implemented by YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Advertisement
Back to Top