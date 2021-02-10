AP Panchayat Elections Victory Reflects AP Welfare Schemes Success: Botsa

Amaravati: Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the candidates supported by YSRCP have been winning with thumping majority in first phase of Gram Panchayat elections. He said YSRCP would win in 91 to 94 percent gram panchayats across the state and added that 1383 Gram Panchayats were won by candidates supported by YSRCP by 10: 00PM.

He said this victory is due to the welfare schemes being implemented by YSRCP under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.