Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election 2021 Phase 1 Results: The results of the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh were released after counting started at 4 PM on Tuesday.

The first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh ended peacefully with 81.78 per cent turnout, where Krishna District recorded the highest percentage of 85.06,as per reports which came out in the evening.

Elections were to be held for 3,249 posts of panchayat sarpanches and to elect 20,157 ward members.

According to the Panchayat Raj department, since 525 were unanimously elected and no nomination was filed for a village in Nellore district, polls were held for 2,723 panchayats.

As many as 7,506 candidates contested for sarpanch posts and 43,601 were in the fray for ward members

Counting of votes started within an hour of the end of polling in the villages. As soon as the polling ended at 3.30 pm, the ballot boxes were shifted from the polling stations under their jurisdiction to the designated counting centres at the Gram Panchayats. In some of the smaller villages, the results were revealed by five o'clock in the evening itself.

Here are the details of those who won with the support of the parties. So far, the YSRCP-backed Sarpanch candidates won the overall posts, while TDP supporters came second in line followed by the BJP supported candidates and others.

While the YSRCP supported candidates won 82 per cent of the seats in the first phase of the elections process, in 3,249 villages. Out of which 525 sarpanch posts were unanimous. Of these, 98 per cent, or 518 sarpanch posts, were won by YSRCP-backed candidates.

Details of total 3,249 AP Panchayat Elections 2021 results inclusive of the unanimous results.

Also Read: AP Panchayat Elections Victory Reflects AP Welfare Schemes Success: Botsa