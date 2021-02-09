AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Voting Timing For Those Voters Tested COVID Positive

The first phase of voting for a total of 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh has started today. The elections are also conducted for 20,157 wards. Polling started at 6.30 AM and will go on till 3.30 PM, while counting of votes will start at 4 PM. The polls will go on till February 21 in four phases.

Andhra Pradesh election officials will conduct thermal scanning for all the voters and those who has high temperature or coronavirus symptoms will be allowed to exercise their franchise separately. Strict Covid-19 protocol includes sanitization of the polling areas, use of hand sanitizers for voters and polling officials and proper social distancing.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj commissioner Girija Shankar said that the voters who have tested positive for coronavirus will be allowed to vote between 2.30pm and 3.30pm using a PPE kit.