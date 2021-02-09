AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Taking Selfies While Casting Vote Is Strictly Prohibited

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission had already instructed the voters to not to take selfies inside the polling booths. Police will file a case against those voters who will take selfies while casting their votes under the Representation of People's Act for violating the secrecy of voting. If anyone shares the selfie while casting the vote, a case will be filed under Section 17 (A).

Polling for 2,723 panchayats in Andhra Pradesh has started at 6.30 am and it will continue till 3.30 pm. While counting of votes will start at 4 PM. The polls will go on till February 21 in four phases.

The elections are conducted using ballot paper and without any political party symbols. According to the reports, 29,732 polling stations have been set up. All necessary precautions have been taken place and are following strict COVID-19 protocol. PPE kits will be provided to voters those who have tested positive for coronavirus.