AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Symbols Allotted, NOTA Introduced For First Time

The State Election Commission has released the symbols to be allotted to the sarpanch and ward member candidates contesting in the first phase of the panchayat elections to be held on February 9.

As the nominations procedure for the first phase of Panchayat elections concluded on Sunday, a large number of candidates filed papers for the posts of sarpanch and ward members. The first phase of elections will be held on February 9 for several panchayats under 18 revenue divisions of 12 districts, except Vizianagaram.

This time the SEC allotted 25 symbols to the sarpanch candidates and 20 symbols to the ward candidates. The list was sent to the district election authorities. For the first time, there will also be the NOTA mark at the end of the list of candidates on the ballot paper.

The panchayat elections sarpanch candidates symbols include a chain, chair, bat‌, cot, scissors, ring, basket, eggplant, candles, blackboard, cup & saucer, carrot, lock & key, mobile, table, corn, plate, grapes, turn, pot, banana, Pineapple, shuttle, stick and spoon symbols will be allotted to the candidates.

For the ward member candidates, the symbols include pressure cooker, gown, stool, cupboard, ice cream, kettle, iron box, post box, gas stove, cutting pliers, ladle, power pole, crocus, belt, coat, dish antenna, saw camera, carrom board and violin were assigned.

In the first phase, 19,491 nominations were filed for sarpanch posts in 3,251 gram panchayats, while 79,799 nominations were filed for 32,522 ward posts in the respective villages.