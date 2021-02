AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Polling Starts For First Phase

The voting for the first phase of gram panchayat elections started in Andhra Pradesh from 6:30 am and it will end at 3:30 pm. Out of 3,249 posts of panchayat sarpanchs, 523 have been unanimously elected.

In a village in Nellore district, no nomination has been filed. A total of 7,506 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 43,601 are contesting for ward members.

The elections are held using ballot paper and without any political party symbols. According to the reports, 29,732 polling stations have been set up; Amongst all 3,458 have been identified as sensitive and 3,594 hypersensitive.

All necessary precautions have been taken place and are following strict COVID-19 protocol. PPE kits will be provided to voters those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

First phase of polling started in 18 revenue divisions in 12 districts. The revenue divisions are Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palakonda, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Pedhapuram, Narsapuram, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Kavali, Chittoor, Kadiri, Nandyala, Kurnool, Kadapa, Jammalamadugu, Rajampeta

Here is the list of revenue division where first phase of voting is taking place in Visakhapatnam: Anakapalli Revenue Division - Aacyutapuram Anakapalli, Chidikada, Devarapalli, K Kotapadu, Kasimkota, Vimadugula, Munagapaka, Rambilli, Yalamanchili, Bucchayyapeta, Chodavaram mandal.

East Godavari:

First phase of voting started in kakinada and Peddapuram divisions

Gollaprolu, Kakinada Rural, Karapa, Pedapudi, Pitapuram, Samarlakota, Tallarevu, Gandepalli, Jaggampeta, Kirlapudi, Kotananduru, Peddapuram, Thodangi, Thuni, Eleswaram.

West Godavari:

First phase of polling started in Narsapuram division, Achanta, Aakividu, Bhimavaram, Kalla, Mogalthuru, Narsapuram, Palakoderu, Palakollu, Poduru, Undi, Veeravasaram, Yalamanchili.

Krishna:

First phase of elections in Vijayawada revenue division - Chandarlapadu, G. Kondur, Ibrahimpatnam, Jaggayyapeta, Kanchikacharla, Kankipadu, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Penamaluru, Penuganchiprolu, Thotlavallur, Vatsavai, Veerlapadu.

Guntur:

First phase panchayat elections in Tenali division - Amarthalur, Bapatla, Bhattiprolu, Chebrolu, Cherukupalli, Duggirala, Kakumanu, Karlapalem, Kollipara, Nizampatnam. PV Palam, Ponnur, Tenali, Repalle, T. Chundur, Vemur

Prakasam:

Ongole division: Addanki, Ballikurava, Cheemakurthi, Chinnaganjam, Chirala, Inkollu, J.Pangalore, Karamchedu, Korisapadu, Kottapatnam, Martur, Maddipadu, SG Padu, Ongole, Parchuru, S.Maguluru, SN Padu, Vetapalam, Tangutur and Yaddnapudi.