AP Panchayat Elections 2021 Fourth Phase: 553 Sarpanches Unanimously Elected

AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021 4th Phase: The State Election Commission officially announced that 553 panchayat sarpanch posts have been unanimously elected as part of the fourth phase of the Gram Panchayat elections to be held on the 21st of this month.

The SEC on Wednesday released details of the number of candidates contesting in the final phase, including the number of district-wise unanimous sarpanch and ward seats.

As part of the fourth phase, notifications were issued for the conduct of elections in a total of 3,299 gram panchayats. The process of withdrawal of nominations was completed by 3 pm on the 16th of February. Sarpanch posts in 553 panchayats were declared unanimous. Meanwhile nominations were not filed for the posts of Sarpanch in two Panchayats.

Based on this 2,744 sarpanch seats will go to the polls on the 21st of this month. A total of 7,475 candidates are vying for the sarpanch posts.

There are 33,435 wards in the panchayats where the last phase elections will be held. Of these, 10,921 wards were declared unanimous.

In 22,422 wards, 49,083 candidates are in the fray for the polls to be held on the 21st of this month. Nominations were not filed for the remaining 92 wards.

