With the first phase of Panchayat elections to be held on February 9 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for the post of sarpanch was unanimous in several villages across the state in continuation of the age-old traditions.

As per reports on Thursday, elections in 3,249 gram panchayats across the state will be conducted, out of which 452 panchayats are already declared unanimous. Out of these, the highest number of 96 panchayats in Chittoor district and the lowest number of 6 panchayats in Anantapur district were said to be unanimous.

The list of Gram Panchayats, which were declared unanimous, district- wise are:

Chittoor District- 96 out of 454 panchayats

Guntur District - 67 out of 337 panchayats

Kurnool District- 54 out of 193 Panchayats

YSR District - 46 out of 206 panchayats

West Godavari District - 40 out of 239 panchayats

Srikakulam district - 34 out of 321 panchayats

Visakhapatnam District - 32 out of 340 panchayats

East Godavari District - 28 out of 366 panchayats

Krishna District - 20 out of 234 panchayats

Prakasam District- 16 out of for 229 Panchayats

Nellore District - 14 out of 163 panchayats

Anantapur District - 6 out of 169 panchayats

The state government has recently increased cash incentives for panchayats which are declared unanimous. For panchayats with a population of less than 2,000 an incentive of Rs 5 Lakh will be given, Rs 10 Lakh to gram panchayats with a population of less than 5,000 from 2001 and Rs 15 Lakh to panchayats with a population of less than 5001 to 10,000.

AP Panchayat Poll schedule

Phase - I - February 9

Phase- II - February 13

Phase-III - February 17

Phase-IV - February 21

