AP Panchayat Elections 2021: District-wise List Of Gram Panchayats Declared Unanimous
With the first phase of Panchayat elections to be held on February 9 in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for the post of sarpanch was unanimous in several villages across the state in continuation of the age-old traditions.
As per reports on Thursday, elections in 3,249 gram panchayats across the state will be conducted, out of which 452 panchayats are already declared unanimous. Out of these, the highest number of 96 panchayats in Chittoor district and the lowest number of 6 panchayats in Anantapur district were said to be unanimous.
The list of Gram Panchayats, which were declared unanimous, district- wise are:
- Chittoor District- 96 out of 454 panchayats
- Guntur District - 67 out of 337 panchayats
- Kurnool District- 54 out of 193 Panchayats
- YSR District - 46 out of 206 panchayats
- West Godavari District - 40 out of 239 panchayats
- Srikakulam district - 34 out of 321 panchayats
- Visakhapatnam District - 32 out of 340 panchayats
- East Godavari District - 28 out of 366 panchayats
- Krishna District - 20 out of 234 panchayats
- Prakasam District- 16 out of for 229 Panchayats
- Nellore District - 14 out of 163 panchayats
- Anantapur District - 6 out of 169 panchayats
The state government has recently increased cash incentives for panchayats which are declared unanimous. For panchayats with a population of less than 2,000 an incentive of Rs 5 Lakh will be given, Rs 10 Lakh to gram panchayats with a population of less than 5,000 from 2001 and Rs 15 Lakh to panchayats with a population of less than 5001 to 10,000.
Also Read: Why Is AP SEC Worried About Unanimous Election Of Gram Panchayat: Pedireddi
AP Panchayat Poll schedule
Phase - I - February 9
Phase- II - February 13
Phase-III - February 17
Phase-IV - February 21
Also Read: AP Panchayat Elections 2021 Nomination Process, Last Date For Submission