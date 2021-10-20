AP Opposition Using Filthy Language to Create Wedge in Society For Political Mileage: YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has castigated the Opposition and its friendly media for deliberately using filthy language, whipping up commotion, and trying to create a wedge in the society to gain political mileage as they are unable to digest the growing popularity of the State Government.

During Jagananna Thodu programme held here on Wednesday, he said the Opposition and a section of media, unable to digest the popularity of the Government are doling out lies and distortions.

They abuse in the most filthy language, the words which were never heard of by me in the past. Some people who hear such a language get annoyed and react across the State. The Opposition and its media use foul language, spin lies as stories, and distort facts only to create a wedge among castes and religions for political gains.

People of Andhra Pradesh are watching how the opposition is managing the systems and holding back the welfare schemes for the poor by filing cases in courts with the fear that Jagan will get the credit. In spite of the hurdles, the government has honoured its commitment to welfare for two and a half years and will continue to do so, the Chief Minister said.

