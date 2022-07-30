AP Opposition Busy Criticising Govt Instead of Helping People

IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has slammed Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu over misleading propaganda on rescue operations made by the government during the recent Godavari floods.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the minister said that Chandrababu had done nothing for the Hud-Hud victims, except hyped publicity and empty promises and flayed him for releasing only a G.O, instead of helping the people. He reminded that Naidu had never provided any sort of immediate relief during such calamities, and said that the latter had distributed stale pulihora and 10kg rice to the victims.

He dared Chandrababu to answer about the collected funds during the cyclone, whether it reached the government treasury or NTR Trust. Amarnath said that the opposition leader has been busy criticizing the government instead of helping the people out there. On this occasion, he asserted that the YSRC government had put its best foot forward to reach out to the victims.

The Minister slammed the opposition for misleading the people by fabricating the facts on State borrowings, and clarified that the current government had only borrowed Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which is much less than during TDP rule. He said that Naidu has been falsely alleging that the government had borrowed over Rs 8 lakh crore, while in reality as per CAG Report, the debt is only of Rs 1.15 lakh. He stated that over Rs 1.65 lakh crore was spent in the last three years towards public welfare. He said that YSRCP rule is of DBT governance, which implements every scheme in a transparent manner, while the TDP government had only focussed on DPT(Dochukovadam, Panchukovadam, Thinadam).

