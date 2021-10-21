VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has introduced a weekly day-off system for the police to give them rest enabling them to function more efficiently. It could not be implemented effectively due to COVID pandemic but will now take place in wake of the declining trend of the pandemic. He further exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise and protect women, children, and the aged at all times.

The Chief Minister who attended Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday, recalled the sacrifices made by police, paid tributes to the martyrs and gave financial assistance to the families of police martyrs besides releasing a book written on the sacrifices made by police.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister has reminded the great services of police who sacrificed their lives for the country. He said 377 police personnel have laid their lives down in the line of duty in the last one year across the country of which 11 are from Andhra Pradesh and paid rich tributes to all of them.He also shared the message on his Twitter handle.

He said the state government has cleared previous government’s pending arrears of police department, increased honorarium to home guards, recruited 16,000 women police, and added that massive recruitment will be done to fill vacancies in the department.

The Chief Minister said the police department has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each to the family of police personnel who died due to COVID, and the government has sanctioned a matching grant of Rs 5 lakh and handed over the Rs 10 lakh cheque to the next kin. He said that he has directed the officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member, of the deceased police and employees due to COVID, on compassionate grounds and complete the process by November 30. He said the duties of police department has extended from crime investigation to cybercrime investigation and added that crimes are taking new trends.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, and other representatives were present.

