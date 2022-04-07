AP: One DIG For Every Two Districts in Stamps And Registration Dept

AMARAVATI: After the recent reorganization of the state into 26 districts, the State of Andhra Pradesh, it was decided to appoint one Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for every two districts jointly in the Department of Stamps and Registrations.

Prior to the reorganization, there were 13 DIGs in 13 districts in AP. These DIGs who previously overlooked one district in charge now take charge of two districts.

The posts of District Registrar have been adjusted for 26 districts. In fact, long before the division of districts, registration districts were formed under the parliamentary constituencies.

One District Registrar (DR) has been appointed for each district. They have now been adjusted according to the new district centers.

Prakasam District Markapuram DR has been given additional charge for Parvathipuram Manyam.

Gudur DR has been given additional charge for Alluri Sitaramaraju District

Tenali DR has been given additional charge for Bapatla District

Proddatur DR has been given additional charge for Annamayya District

Hindupuram DR has been given additional charge for Sri Sathyasai District.

The government has given orders for the continuation of the old officers in the old district headquarters and registration offices.

The AP government has also decided to appoint all the district collectors and heads of departments of the erstwhile districts as nodal officers to look after the service matters related to seniority, and promotions of the government employees working in the new districts till the final allocation of employees.

