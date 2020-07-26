EAST GODAVARI: The case of tonsuring Indugupalli Prasad, a Dalit youth in Munikudali village of Sithanagaram Mandal of East Godavari district In Andhra Pradesh, has taken a new turn. One of Prasad's Dalit friend Kaneti Vijay Kumar who recovered from the injuries on Saturday said that no sand truck had collided them.

But in contrast to this the victim Prasad, earlier said that their bike was involved in a collision with a sand-laden lorry near Munikudali Crossroads of Seethanagaram.

Vijay Kumar said that on July 18 night, Prasad along with some other friends, was returning to home after drinking alcohol, but they lost control over the bike which overturned and fell into an adjacent ditch.

But lorry didn't collide with the bike, said Prasad's friend.

Kumar gave a statement, there is no truth in Prasad's claim that the accident happened as a a sand-laden lorry collided with their bike and he even added that Prasad was not present at the spot during the time of accident near Munikudali Crossroads of Seethanagaram.

" I do not understand why Prasad and some other Dalit leaders are making use of my name in this incident," said Kumar.

In fact Prasad is a Telugu Desam party activist and he has been involved in collecting money near the sand lorries during the TDP regime and he used to fight with the people who don't give him money, said Prasad's friend.

On March 10, 2019, Prasad along with two of his friends attacked a man named Palasapudi Nagendra at the Pulav Centre in Sitanagar. A case has been registered against Prasad at Sitanagar police station under section 74/2019, section 324 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

None of the Dalit leaders have come to meet meet after the accident, said Kumar.

Prasad friend said that he is sad as even former MP Harsha Kumar is trying to politicise the issue.

Earlier, Under-fire trainee sub-inspector Firoz Ali was arrested while two police constables were suspended in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district in connection with the case for allegedly torturing and tonsuring a Prasad belonging to the scheduled castes inside a police station.