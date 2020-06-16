TADEPALLIGUDEM: In a major incentive for students reeling under the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, Andhra Pradesh National Institute of Technology (AP NIT) has decided to promote students to higher classes by conducting NIT examinations for only 25 marks through online starting from June 29 to July 4. NIT Director CSP Rao has released the exams schedule on Monday.

These examinations will be conducted for all the second and third-year students from June 29 to July 4, said NIT director.

Each paper will be for 100 marks, out of which 35 marks will be allotted basing on their internals, 40 marks based on mid-semester and the rest 25 marks the NIT is conducting these online examinations with simple multiple-choice options.

The NIT director said that they have already conducted online examinations to students last year and didn't face any trouble in that process. So, they have decided to provide a special opportunity to students by conducting these online examinations.

These online examinations will be held with a new test formula using the modern technology and there is no possibility of cheating in the examinations, said Rao.

NIT Director asserted that AP NIT is the only national institute in the country to conduct examinations with a special formula.

If students failed to attend the online examinations, they will be given an opportunity to write the examination for 50 marks, after reopening of the college, said Rao.

But the students are demanding complete cancellation of the examination in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Many national institutions have already cancelled their examinations and are promoting students to the next classes.

Around 40 per cent of the NIT students come from rural areas and most of them don't have Internet facility in their places to attend these online examinations and hence they are demanding complete cancellation of the examinations. Even parents of several students appealed to NIT management to cancel the Examinations.

National Institutes of Education cancelled semester exams in the wake of COVID-19. Delhi University, Mumbai University, Hyderabad Central University, Warangal NIT, NIT Kurukshetra, NIT Rourkela, Shibpur, NIT Silchar and NIT Agartala have promoted the students to the above classes by cancelling the examinations.