AP News: YS Jagan Interacts With YSRCP Workers From Rajam Constituency

About 95 per cent of the promises made during the election campaign have been fulfilled, said YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the party workers from Rajam Assembly constituency in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

"All the changes that we have brought in are yielding good results. After seeing all this, YSRCP will be in power for another thirty years," CM said, adding Rs 775 crore have been distributed through (Direct Benefit Transfer) for various schemes in Rajam constituency.

The YSRCP government has delivered a plethora of welfare schemes through the volunteer system and also reached out to the doorstep of the electorate through the Gadapa Gadapaku Prabhutvam programme highlighting the achievements of the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The YSRC leadership is said to have done its groundwork by gathering information from various sources about the situation in each and every Assembly constituency.

