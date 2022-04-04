AMARAVATI: The old Zilla Parishads system will continue to function even after the formation of the new 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The current ZP chairmen and vice-chairmen will continue in their respective posts as per the old district policy till the end of their tenure. The state government on Sunday issued a gazette notification to this effect. From the fourth of April, 26 districts were carved out of the existing 13 districts. However, the notification said that the formation of new districts would not have any effect on the scope and powers of the existing Zilla Praja Parishads as per the G.O.Ms.No.12, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (E&R), 3rd April, 2022, till the end of their tenure.

The Mandal Parishad elections were conducted in September last year and new Chairmen were elected in the respective districts. The term of office of the current Zilla Parishads is till September 24, 2026. According to the notification issued by the government, the Zilla Parishad operations and the officials will continue on the basis of the old districts till then. There will be no new Zilla Parishad offices exclusively in the newly formed districts. Authorities said they had already decided on the Zilla Parishads, to avoid any legal disputes as per the instructions of the Advocate General.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday got a new map with the creation of 13 new districts, taking the number of total districts in the state to 26. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the 13 new districts via video conferencing from the CM Camp Office at Tadepalli, in Guntur district.

