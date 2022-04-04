AP New Districts: CM YS Jagan Unveils District Handbook of Statistics

AMARAVATI: As part of the decentralization of governance, 13 new districts were virtually inaugurated from the camp office by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

As part of the event, the Chief Minister released the District Handbook of Statistics 2022, which contains comprehensive information on the new and old districts. The Handbook was prepared by the State Planning Department.

A Standard Operating Procedures book on localizing was also unveiled by the Chief Minister during the event.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport, I & PR Minister Perni Venkatramayya (Nani), Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister Ajaya Kallam, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, CCLA Special CS G Sai Prasad, Ministry of Agriculture, Department of Industry, Special CS Karikala Valaven, R&B Chief Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar and other senior officials were present at the event.

