AP Nayee Brahmana Delegation Meets CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Representatives of Nayee Brahmana Corporation and Sangham called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday and thanked him for issuing a GO banning certain derogatory words being used against their caste.

Those who called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday include Nayee Brahmana Corporation Chairman Siddapatnam Yanadayya, Naye Brahmana Seva Sangham State General Secretary Valluri Koteswara Rao, Naye Brahmana JAC Sate President G Ramadasu, I Sridevi, Nandini and others. The AP Government in a GO Order Number 50 was released on Sunday, where it stated that the words like “Mangali, Mangaloda, Bochchu Gorigevada, Mangalidi, Konda Mangali,” etc., used to refer to Nayee Brahmins are considered as hurting their sentiments and their community.

Also Read: AP Govt Issues GO Banning Use of Derogatory Words Used In Reference To Nayee Brahmins