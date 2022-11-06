AP: Naval Exercise Between Indian, Royal Australian Navy Concludes Off Visakhapatnam Coast 

Visakhapatnam: The maritime partnership exercise between India and Australia concluded here, the Eastern Naval Command said in a statement on Saturday.

Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ships HMAS Adelaide and Anzac and Indian Navy Ships Jalashwa and Kavaratti took part in the exercise which was held in Bay of Bengal. Recently, the Indian leg of the Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) was conducted off Visakhapatnam coast.

According to the Australian Defence Ministry press release, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity with its regional partners across the region, is visiting a record 14 countries in this iteration.

Royal Australian Navy (RAN) ships will also hold joint exercises with other countries like Maldives, Timor-Leste, Vietnam, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia.

“Regional security is more than a military task. I am pleased that a range of government agencies are contributing to the Indo-Pacific Endeavour as we work together to support a peaceful and prosperous neighbourhood,” said Commodore Mal Wise AM, Commander IPE22.

(With PTI inputs)

