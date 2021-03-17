AP Municipalities To Have Two Vice-Chairpersons And Deputy-Mayors

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that two deputy mayors and two vice-chairpersons would be appointed in Municipal Corporations and Municipalities across the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said that an Ordinance would be sent to the Governor in this regard of appointing two deputies instead of one, as it would be easier to provide better governance for the people.

As per the SEC schedule, Mayors, Vice-Chairpersons and Deputy-Mayors will be elected on March 18 and after getting Governor’s approval, another Deputy Mayor and Vice Chairperson will be selected in ULBs.

The Minister stated that people would support YSRCP in Tirupati by-polls, even though BJP comes up with a Hindutva card. He said that YSRCP will retain its seat with a triumphant victory in the coming by polls.

Speaking about ZPTC and MPTC polls, he said that State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh had intentionally brought Panchayat polls ahead, even after filing an affidavit in Supreme Court stating to resume the elections from the very point they were postponed. He urged the SEC to conduct MPTC and ZPTC polls at the earliest possible as there are no more legal issues. The Minister said that six days were enough to complete MPTC and ZPTC elections, and the State Government could start focussing on the COVID vaccination programme after the polls.