AP Municipal Polls Victory Further Increased My Responsibility: Andhra CM YS Jagan

The YSR Congress Party emerged out victorious in all 11 municipal corporations and 73 of the 75 municipalities to which the elections have been held on March 10th.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to his Twitter and thanked everyone for their support. He tweeted, "This great victory belongs to the people and it has been possible only because of the public's support and by the grace of God."

He said that everyone in the state extended their support towards the ruling party and this historic victory has further increased his responsibility. He further wrote that "I will try hard to work as a member of your family."

Here are the tweets made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ఈ విజయం నా మీద మీరు పెట్టుకున్న నమ్మకాన్ని, బాధ్యతను మరింత పెంచింది. ఇంకా మంచి చేయడానికి మీ కుటుంబంలో ఒకరిగా మరింత తాపత్రయ పడతాను. ఈ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన ప్రతి సోదరుడికి, అక్కచెల్లెమ్మకూ నా హృదయపూర్వక అభినందనలు తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. (2/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 14, 2021

ఈ గొప్ప విజయం ప్రజలది. దేవుని దయతో ప్రతి అక్కచెల్లెమ్మా , ప్రతి సోదరుడు, స్నేహితుడు, ప్రతి అవ్వా, తాత మనస్ఫూర్తిగా ఆశీర్వదించడం వల్ల ఈ చారిత్రక విజయం సాధ్యమైంది. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 14, 2021

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not once given a call or campaigned for votes. It is not because he was overconfident but it was his strong belief that the welfare schemes he had initiated will get him the mandate of the people."