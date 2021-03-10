AMARAVATI: Voting for 2,214 wards in 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities and Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh is underway from 7 AM on Wednesday, which will be complete at 5 PM.

Across the State, 13.23 per cent polling was recorded until 9 am.

District wise polling percentage till 11 am is as follows:

Krishna district - 32.64 percent

Chittoor district -30.12 per cent

Prakasam district -36.12 per cent

YSR Kadapa‌ district -32.82 per cent

Nellore district -32.67 per cent

Visakhapatnam district -28.50 per cent

Kurnool district -34.12 per cent

Guntur district -33.62 per cent

Srikakulamdistrict -24.58 per cent

East Godavari district-36.31 per cent

Anantapur district-31.36 per cent

Vijayanagar district-31.97 per cent

West Godavaridistrict -34.14

In 12 municipal corporations, there are 671 divisions. In 90 of those divisions, a candidate won unanimously and the elections are being held in the remaining 581 divisions.

In these 12 corporations, 2569 candidates are in the fray. In 75 municipalities and Nagar panchayats, as many as 490 wards were declared unanimous.

The 12 municipal corporations going to polls include Greater Vizag, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Chittoor, Tirupati, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur.

All wards in Pulivendula, Punganur and Piduguralla municipalities turned unanimous. Now the election is being conducted for 1633 wards in 71 municipalities with 4981 candidates in the fray.

As many as 77,73,231 voters are eligible to vote in the municipal elections with 38,25,129 male voters, 39,46,952 female voters and 1,150 others.

As many as 7915 polling stations are set up out of which 4,626 stations are in municipal corporations and the remaining 3,289 polling stations are set up in municipalities and Nagar panchayats. Out of these 1,235 are considered problematic and 1,151 hypersensitive station s in corporations, 1,233 polling stations are considered problematic in municipalities and 1,169 were hypersensitive centres in municipalities.

Around 48,723 staff were deployed for polling duties. Re-polling will be conducted on 13th if polling cannot be conducted for any reason and counting of votes will start from 8 am on the 14th of this month.