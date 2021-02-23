AP Municipal Elections: SEC For Holiday On March 10 In Areas Going To Polls

AMARAVATI: With the end of the four phase Panchayat Elections in the State of Andhra Pradesh, the State is now gearing up for the Municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections which will be held in a few days.

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has directed the District Collectors to declare March 10 as a holiday in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

Also Read: AP Municipal Elections 2021 Schedule Released, To Start From March 10

As per reports, the SEC has declared a holiday on March 10 in 12 corporations and 75 municipalities where elections will be held. The directives were issued during a review meeting held with District Collectors on Monday about the election arrangements in place for the upcoming Municipal Elections.

The SEC suggested that government offices be given leave on polling and counting days. They want to use public schools on March 10, the day of the election, and March 14, the day of the counting. The police department has been directed to make strict arrangements for the elections and focus on hyper-sensitive polling stations.

The Commissioner conducted a video conference with District Collectors to discuss issues related to the Local Body polls. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Director General of Police D G Sawang, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and other senior officials attended.

He directed that all necessary precautions for prevention of coronavirus be followed and no voter be allowed into the polling station without a face mask. He told the DGP to ensure adequate availability of police force in sensitive, hypersensitive, and critical polling stations.

The SEC last week had announced the date for the elections to the Municipal and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Andhra Pradesh which would be held on March 10.

As per the SEC notification, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats would be taken up on March 14.The election process that was stalled at scrutiny level of nominations in March 2020 will continue from withdrawal.

Withdrawal process will start on March 2 and candidates can withdraw nominations till 3pm on March 3 and the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

Also Read: Check AP Districts-wise List Where Municipal, Urban Local Body Elections Will Be Held