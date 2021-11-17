AP Municipal Elections Results 2021: YSRCP Bags Victory In Kuppam

YSRCP bagged victory in 13 wards out of the total of 25 wards. TDP won only 2 wards. It is all known knowledge that Kuppam is a TDP bastion.

Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh cheated the people of Kuppam with false promises.

After the completion of the first round, here are the results:

Kuppam - Ward No.1 - Jagadish Won (YSRCP)

Ward No. 2 - Muniraju (YSRCP)

Ward No. 3 - Murugappa (YSRCP)

Ward No. 4 - Rajamma (YSRCP)

Ward No. 6 - Jayanthi (YSRCP)

Ward No. 7 - Nagaraju (YSRCP)

Ward No. 8 - Chandramma (YSRCP)

Ward No. 9 - Hafeez (YSRCP)

Ward No. 10 - Mamata (YSRCP)

Ward No. 12- Madhavi (YSRCP)

Ward No. 13 - Hamsa (YSRCP)

Ward No. 14 - Muniswami (YSRCP)

Ward No. 15 - Tilagavathi (YSRCP)