AP Municipal Elections: Pending Works For Remaining 37 Municipalities To Be Cleared By April 15

AMARAVATI: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has directed officials to complete pending works related to the Municipal corporations and municipalities where elections were not conducted in Andhra Pradesh due to various reasons.

There are a total of 125 municipal corporations and municipalities in the state, where elections were conducted in 87 of them on March 10. Elections for Kakinada Municipal Corporation were held in 2017 itself. With this, elections are to be held for 37 corporations and municipalities including Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, and Nellore corporations.

The MAUD officials directed municipal commissioners to complete the pending work related to the conduct of elections in these corporations and municipalities by the 15th of next month.

It also suggested that voter lists be drawn up and that the process of realigning the wards be completed wherever necessary. It directed that proposals be made to increase the number of wards where necessary and objections received from the people be resolved quickly. It also directed officials to clear disputes over the merger of nearby villages at the earliest. Officials were told to be prepared whenever the Government decides to hold the elections in these 37 corporations and municipalities.

Elections were conducted in 75 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations on March 10 in Andhra Pradesh. Counting of votes in Eluru Municipal Corporation is still pending because of an order of the High Court.